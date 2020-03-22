Officials: 3 more reported dead of coronavirus-related illness in Mass.

Three more Massachusetts residents have died of coronavirus-related illness, state officials said, bringing the number of deaths to five as more than 10 percent of people tested for the disease have tested positive.

Two men in their 70s from Hampden and Berkshire counties and a man in his 90s from Suffolk County were reported dead on Sunday, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Officials said the Berkshire County man was reported to have an underlying health condition, and all three men were in an age group more likely to experience severe coronavirus-related illness.

Those deaths followed the death of a man in his 80s from Winthrop on Friday and a woman in her 50s from Ayer on Saturday. Both had pre-existing health conditions.

As of Sunday afternoon, 6,004 residents have been tested for the coronavirus and 646 have tested positive.

