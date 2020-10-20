Officials: 5-day fire in Agawam caused by spontaneous combustion

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire on Bondi’s Island in Agawam that took five days to control started due to spontaneous combustion, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area at 1 p.m. found a blaze that began in a large brush pile that included leaves, stumps and logs, officials said. The fire was fanned by high winds and took five days to put out.

No one was injured during the fire.

