MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have not said why six officers and state troopers fatally shot a man in New Hampshire Sunday morning and are still investigating, the state Attorney General’s office said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault in a parking lot on Mammoth Road overnight found an injured woman walking away from from a grey SUV, police said. When officers approached the car, a man inside later identified as Adnan Husejnovic, 33, did not cooperate with them, leading to a 90-minute standoff, according to officials.

Shortly after 2 a.m., four officers and two state troopers fired their weapons and killed Husejnovic, the AG’s office said. Officials did not say why the officers and troopers shot Husejnovic, but said some of the officers were wearing body cameras.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

