Officials: 9 rescued from water after boat overturns in Nantucket Sound

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A passing vessel rescued nine people after a boat overturned in Nantucket Sound Monday, officials said.

Coast Guard and rescue workers responding to reports of an overturned boat just south of Osterville found nine people had been picked up by a nearby vessel. Responders brought the rescued people to a dock on Seaview Avenue and determined there were no injuries.

A salvage company will recover the overturned 13-foot boat.

