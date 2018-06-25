Officials: Border agents arrest 6 criminal aliens, including convicted murderer

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 file photo, a National Guard unit patrols the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. On Friday, April 6, 2018, Arizona and Texas announced that they were preparing to deploy National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to President Donald Trump’s call for more border security. From 2006 to 2008, the Guard fixed vehicles, maintained roads, repaired fences and performed ground surveillance. Its second mission in 2010 and 2011 involved more aerial surveillance and intelligence work. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file)

(WHDH) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection made six arrests from Vermont to California over the weekend, including gang members and a convicted murderer, officials said.

Border Patrol agents on Friday arrested a Mexican national near El Centro, California, who was convicted of child molestation and a suspected MS-13 gang member near McAllen, Texas, according to a news release.

A Peruvian national and a Mexican national were nabbed on Saturday near Averill, Vermont. Officials say the Mexican national admitted to being a member of the 18th Street gang.

An El Salvadoran national, who officials say admitted to being an active 18th Street gang member, was arrested Sunday near Rio Grande City, Texas.

All of the individuals were processed for prosecution and removal.

Through May, Border Patrol agents have arrested 5,000 individuals with criminal records attempting to enter the country illegally.

