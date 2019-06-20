Officials break ground on new 600-foot-tall Boston skyscraper

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials broke ground Thursday on a new skyscraper that will be built in Boston’s Government Center.

The 600-foot-tall building will be going up at One Congress Street. It’s part of the Bulfinch Crossing Project, which is overhauling the Government Center Garage.

Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects plans to design the building in a way that will offer “unrivaled views and unparalleled visibility across the Boston skyline.”

The 43-story building will feature a three-story lobby, a one-acre landscaped terrace, and more than one million square feet of office and retail space.

Designers are billing the structure as “one of the most desired business addresses” in Boston.

It’s situated near two MBTA subway stops and is a five-minute drive from Logan Airport.

