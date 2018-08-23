Officials: City employee, man convicted of killing police officer among 25 arrested in sweep

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man convicted of killing a Boston police officer nearly 45 years ago and a city employee were among the 25 people from the Brockton and Boston areas who were arrested on firearm and drug charges as part of two coordinated, multi-department crime operations.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said at an at 11 a.m. press conference that more than 150 federal, state and local law enforcement worked together on the operations that targeted a large group of repeat offenders with an “extensive criminal past” that includes convictions of manslaughter, assault and battery, drug trafficking, home invasion and more.

The sweeps, dubbed Operation Landshark and Operation Nor’easter, targeted “high impact players,” including drug dealers and gang members who have “caused harm” in both the Brockton and Boston areas, officials said.

Those who were arrested were said to be “household” names to police, including one suspect who Lelling said had been arraigned 73 times and has a criminal record dating back to 1989.

Among those charged were Terrell Walker, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1973 killing of Boston police officer John Schroeder, and City Councilor Michelle Wu’s former Director of Constituent Services, Gary Jamal Webster.

Walker, 63, of East Falmouth, is now facing gun and firearm charges.

Webster, 35, of Boston, allegedly tried to sell heroin and fentanyl on five separate occasions.

During the course of the investigation, prosecutors said officers either bought or seized 15 illegal firearms.

Two suspects remain at large and two were already in custody, Lelling said.

Lelling praised the operations for capturing a group that was responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The following defendants are facing federal charges:

JC Anderson, a/k/a “Skeeter Weeter,” 46, of Taunton, for distribution of cocaine base;

Chad Benjamin, a/k/a “Life,” 40, of South Boston, for distribution of 28 grams or more of cocaine base;

Jarrod Benjamin, a/k/a “J-Rock,” 37, of Brockton, for distribution of cocaine base;

Tequan Brown, a/k/a “Purp,” 26, of Brockton, for distribution of fentanyl;

Edrick Firmin, a/k/a “Rah,” of Brockton, for distribution of fentanyl;

Dylan Fontes, a/k/a “J,” 26, of Brockton, for distribution of fentanyl;

Andre Gallette, 57, of Boston, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition;

James Hardy, 52, of Roslindale, for distribution of cocaine base and distribution of fentanyl;

Allah Mallory, a/k/a “Parod,” 31, of Brockton, for distribution of cocaine base;

Jorge Monteiro, a/k/a “Jay,” 23, of Brockton, for distribution of fentanyl;

Derek Moore, 46, of Roxbury, for being a felon in possession of a firearm;

Abdul-Karim Muwakkil, a/k/a “Tyrone Jones,” and a/k/a “Ty,” 37, of Dorchester, for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl;

Jeffrey Oliveira, 23, of Brockton, for distribution of fentanyl;

Franklin Perry, 52, of Dorchester, for selling counterfeit notes;

Tavon Robinson, a/k/a “Smooth,” 39, of Boston, for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl;

Tyrone Smith, a/k/a “Ty,” 31, of Brockton, for distribution of cocaine base;

Dante Starks, a/k/a “Tay,” 36, of Mattapan, for distribution of cocaine;

Orlando Waters, 30, of Boston, for distribution of cocaine base;

Gary Jamal Webster, a/k/a “Jamal,” 35, of Boston, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl; and

Rashard Wilson, 36, of Brockton, for distribution of cocaine.

One defendant was charged, but is still at-large:

FUGITIVE

In addition, the following defendants, who are already in state custody, were charged federally:

Sirrocko Landrum, 29, of Boston, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and

Raul Robles, 29, of Brockton, for distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and for being felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Six additional defendants were charged with state drug and firearms offenses:

Dana Brown, 45, of Brockton;

Jason DaCruz, 34, of Brockton;

Vito Gray, 48, of Boston;

Steven Mendes, 31, of Brockton;

Terrell Walker, 63, of East Falmouth; and

FUGITIVE

