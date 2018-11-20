Officials: East Boston woman charged with drunken driving after collision with scooter

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston woman was charged with drunken driving after a collision Sunday that left a scooter operator critically injured, officials say.

Marcella Castiello, 32, faced a judge Monday on charges of operating under the influence of liquor causing serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, according to Suffolk County District Attorney John P. Pappas.

Castiello was held on $1,000 bail and ordered not to drive while her case is pending, officials say.

An investigation revealed that Castiello was driving a Mercedes Benz in the area of Frontage Road and Kneeland Street when she struck the scooter about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials say that Castiello remained on scene after the crash, and her vehicle sustained damage to the front end and windshield, and there were noodles and Chinese food stuck to the windshield and along the vehicle.

The victim, a 39-year-old man whose name was not released, was transported to Tufts Medical Center with critical injuries.

Police say that Castiello’s speech was slurred and they detected an odor of alcohol as she spoke.

Castiello allegedly made statements that she had consumed “one drink” while celebrating at a restaurant prior to the crash and that the scooter operator “must have been drinking” and swerved into her lane.

Police say she failed a series of field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.

Video of the crash captured by a Department of Transportation camera shows Castiello’s Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed in the right travel lane of Frontage Road and passing by other vehicles.

The Mercedes struck the moped from behind, throwing the victim onto the vehicle’s windshield and into the air before he landed on the roadway, according to police.

Castiello’s vehicle then drove over the scooter, causing visible sparks, before coming to a stop 50 yards from the scooter’s resting place, officials say.

Castiello returns to court Feb. 2.

