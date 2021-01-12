Officials: East Bridgewater firefighter placed on leave pending outcome of investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer with the East Bridgewater police has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into an undisclosed matter, according to a department official.

In a statement released Tuesday, Chief Timothy Harhen said:

“Firefighter Preston Klem has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. There will be no further comment as this is a personnel matter.”

