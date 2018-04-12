Officials: Fatal Fall River blaze sparked by cigar

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A Fall River fire that claimed the life of a 69-year-old woman was caused by improper use of smoking materials, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire that broke out in an apartment building on Hartwell Street April 7 and killed Diane Roy was sparked by a cigar in her apartment, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, Fall River Fire Chief John D. Lynch and Fall River Police Chief Albert F. Dupere said.

Fire investigators determined Roy’s clothing ignited while she was in the living room and she moved to the bathroom in an attempt to extinguish the flames. When firefighters found her in the bathroom, the water was still running in the sink and shower, officials said.

The cigars she smoked are not required to meet the state’s Fire Standard Compliant Cigarette standard, according to the statement.

This blaze was the second fatal smoking fire that occurred in an apartment building with a new no smoking policy in the past four months. This is the sixth fire death from smoking so far in 2018.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)