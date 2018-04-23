Officials: Fatal Sturbridge fire started in microwave

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A fatal fire that claimed the wife of an elderly woman in Sturbridge Sunday started in a microwave oven, fire officials announced Monday.

The fire that broke out on Fairgrounds Road originated in the microwave, though it’s unclear whether the microwave itself failed or food inside the microwave ignited, according to a joint statement from State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Worcester District Attorney Joseph P. Early Jr., Sturbridge Fire Chief John Grasso and Sturbridge Police Chief Thomas J. Ford III.

The elderly woman, whose name has not been released, is believed to be the resident of the apartment. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

“On behalf of the Town of Sturbridge I offer my condolences to the woman’s family and friends,” Grasso said in a statement. “This is such a tragic way to lose a loved one.”

Members of the Sturbridge Fire and Police Departments and state troopers assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Worcester District Attorney’s office jointly investigated the fire.

