BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials gave Mayor Michelle Wu a week to come up with a plan to improve Boston Public Schools and avoid receivership, as parents and teachers protested the state taking over city schools on Tuesday.

“Fundamentally what we are looking for are reassurances that some things are going to be fixed,” said state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley. “There are some serious concerns in this report.

Wu said BPS is in the process of finding a superintendent and that school officials know what they need to improve, but need more resources.

“In some ways the conversation about receivership is quite distracting. We know what we need to do, we have the momentum and political will,” Wu said. “We will continue partnering with the state and all sectors across the, city we need every bit of resources and energy for our students.”

