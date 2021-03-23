Officials ID victim in fatal Seabrook fire

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the victim in a fatal fire in Seabrook, New Hampshire earlier in the month.

Firefighters responding to a blaze at a Spruce Court home on March 10 rescued one person but found another person dead after the fire was extinguished, officials said. Eileen Doherty, 69, of Seabrook was determined to have died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

