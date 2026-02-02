GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the seven people who died on the Lily Jean, a commercial fishing boat that went missing 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann last week.

Officials have identified the seven crew members as Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo, Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., Josh Rousanidis, Freeman Short, Sean Therrien, and Jada Samitt.

The Coast Guard launched a search and rescue mission early Friday after receiving an alert from the 72-foot (22-meter) Lily Jean about 25 miles (40 kilometers) off Cape Ann. Searchers found a debris field near where the alert was sent along with a body in the water and an empty life raft, the Coast Guard said.

The Mayor of Gloucester wrote in a statement, “Fishing is the heart and soul of Gloucester. Everyday fisherman risk their lives facing treacherous conditions to provide for their families in order to feed our collective family. This is a tragedy we have experiences before, and one we will never get used to. However, in uncertainty, one thing remains certain. Gloucester is a strong and resilient community, and we will come together united in continued support of those reeling from the loss of this fishing vessel.”

