NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the man who was fatally shot in Norwood on Sunday evening.

Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, was exiting a friend’s home on Sturtevant Avenue around 5 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officers alerted to the sound of multiple gunshots responded to the scene and found Lewis-Johnson suffering from obvious wounds, the DA’s office said.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital by helicopter due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Lewis-Johnson underwent emergency surgery but did not survive, the DA’s office said.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to residents in the area related to this incident.

“We do think that the nature of the shooting is such that the public should not be concerned that someone is out there,” Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said. “This is a nice quiet neighborhood of hardworking people. Obviously, they’re disturbed by what occurred here. And we’re sorry they had to go through this, that this happened.”

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

