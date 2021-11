CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An inmate found dead in a New Hampshire prison last week was a suicide, prison officials said.

Lawrence Pilla, 61, was found dead in the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord last week.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was hanging and the manner was suicide.

