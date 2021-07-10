SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a three-alarm fire that tore through a home in Saugus early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Richard Street around 5:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the front of a home. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air as firefighters worked to combat the flames.

Two elderly residents were found on the first floor, according to Saugus Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas D’Eon Jr. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

“There’s already a sense of urgency, but that ramps it up even more,” D’Eon said of crews learning there were people inside. “We’re going to do everything in our power to try to save everybody. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the outcome today.”

Neighbors say they woke up to a bang and looked outside to see a large fire consuming the Richard Street home.

“I heard a loud sound and there was a lot of smoke, I looked outside and I realized the house next door was on fire. So I told my parents, ‘Get out, call 911,’ ” one neighbor said.

The fire has since been knocked down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Saugus Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police.

