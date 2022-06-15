FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a car crashed under a tractor-trailer on Route 2 in Westminster Wednesday afternoon.

A medical helicopter landed at the crash site, which backed up traffic for miles.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

