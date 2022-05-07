DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a New Hampshire man died in a cell at the state police barracks in Danvers Saturday, police said.

Troopers arrested a 49-year-old Fremont man in Saugus at 2:30 a.m. and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a class B drug and speeding, police said. Troopers booked the man and put him in a cell at the barracks and checked his condition every half hour before finding him unresponsive at 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Troopers performed first aid and called emergency responders but the man was pronounced dead at the barracks, police said. The Essex County District Attorney’s office is investigating.

No other information was immediately released.

