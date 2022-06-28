WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a string of break-ins left Worcester businesses in disarray Monday morning.

Officers responding to reports of burglaries on Cambridge Street found at least three businesses, including Jennifer Lee’s Bakery and Aretha’s Kitchen, had been broken into. Businesses reported cash stolen and their buildings damaged, and Aretha’s Kitchen said the burglar poured bleach all over her floor.

Police said they are investigating the break-ins.

