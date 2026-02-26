MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police and Middleboro police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old male found unresponsive Wednesday.

Middleboro police were dispatched to a multifamily residence on School Street just before 4:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, police located a 68 year-old male unresponsive at the residence,” officials said in a statement. “He was transported to Morton Hospital in Taunton where he was pronounced deceased.”

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

“In a related incident at the address, a man was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest,” officials said. “The investigation is ongoing, at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

