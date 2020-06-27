Officials investigating possible murder-suicide in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in a Somerset home Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of two fatalities at a Thelma Avenue home at 8 a.m. found Amber Pereira, 30, and Joshua Pereira, 30, both dead in the home, the DA’s office said. Both were victims of gunshot wounds and a gun was found underneath Joshua Pereira.

After investigating, officials found Joshua Pereira had recently moved out of the home after the couple separated but drove to the house early Saturday morning. Witnesses allegedly heard multiple gunshots coming from inside the house shortly after his arrival, the DA’s office said.

The state medical examiner’s office will officially determine cause and manner of death and the investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released.

