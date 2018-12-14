Officials investigating reports of dogs getting sick after visiting popular Rye, NH beach

RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in Rye, New Hampshire are investigating after nine people say their dogs got violently sick after visiting the beach at Pirate’s Cove since mid-October.

Delvin Arnold, of Rye, whose dog Louis is a regular on the popular stretch of sand, says he’s grateful his pooch hasn’t gotten sick and that the reports have him thinking twice.

“It’s very concerning with pets and people who are out walking the beach on a regular basis,” he told 7News.

Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh, who’s been on the force for more than two decades, says he’s never seen anything like this.

Walsh said that in the cases reported to police so far, the owners say they saw their dogs eating something on the beach. An hour later, their pets started vomiting.

After sending away some samples to the lab, Walsh said it’s just a matter of waiting for results.

Although investigators haven’t found anything connecting the incidents to Pirates Cove, Walsh says dog owners who visit the area should take precautions.

“When people have their dogs out and about, they should always have eyesight and be aware where their dog is,” he said, “and if it’s going up on private property, call the dog and ask the dog to come back down.”

