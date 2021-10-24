MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Manchester, New Hampshire baseball field Sunday, officials said.

Officers found a deceased man at Al Lemire Park at Derryfield Park Sunday morning, according to police.

The death is being investigated as suspicious. No other information was immediately released.

