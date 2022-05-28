STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating reports that lightning caused a barn fire in Stow Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Athens Street at 3:30 p.m. found a two-story barn showing heavy fire, officials said. No one was inside and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Other companies were investigating a report of lightning strikes elsewhere in town when the fire was called in and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

