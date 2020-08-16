Officials: Man shot after leaving Encore Casino in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the shooting of a man after he left the Encore Casino in Everett Sunday morning, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to reports of a man who had been shot at Sweetser Circle at 3 a.m. found a man in his 30s who was taken to the hospital and treated for gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said. After investigating, police determined the man had been shot after leaving the casino.

Officials said the shooting is not believed to be random and the investigation is continuing. No other information was immediately released.

