Officials: More than 100 coronavirus cases in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are more than 100 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Boston, officials said Saturday.

Officials said there are 102 confirmed and presumptive positive cases in the city, and 13 of those residents have recovered.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission has suspended all water service terminations during the coronavirus pandemic. All schools are closed through April 27.

