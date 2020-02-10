Officials: NH man charged with assault on 5-month-old

WHITEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges of assaulting a 5-month-old in New Hampshire last week, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Hunter Berry, 21, was charged with first degree assault after causing serious bodily harm to a 5-month-old, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The assault allegedly took place in Whitefield, New Hampshire on Feb. 3.

No other information was immediately available. The assault remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)