BOSTON (WHDH) - A person armed with a sword was fatally shot by police in Boston on Saturday after attacking police officers and an EMS clinician, officials said.

Officers responding to an incident in the area of 212 Hemenway St. around 12 p.m. encountered an individual who was behind a door and dealing with a mental health episode, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

While speaking with an EMS clinician, the person suddenly opened the door and struck the clinician and stabbed an officer in the arm, prompting one or more offiers to fire both a tazer and gun at the individual, ending the attack, Cox said.

The person was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

One officer taken to local hospital to be treated for a severe laceration.

Multiple officers and the EMS clinician were taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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