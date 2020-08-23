Officials: Person hospitalized after water rescue in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water in a Shrewsbury lake Sunday, officials said.

The operator of a local pontoon boat pulled the person from Lake Quinsigamond and brought them to shore, fire officials said.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to UMass Medical Center. No information on their condition was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)