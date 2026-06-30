HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey and other officials provided an update on the response to the Haverhill sewage leak that happened last Friday.

During a storm last week, officials said a pressurized sewer line broke in two spots near the City of Haverhill’s main pumping station, sending wastewater flowing into the river. The City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) Wastewater Division estimates that approximately eight million gallons of wastewater per day are entering the Merrimack River.

As a result, several beaches along the North Shore are currently closed.

Healey said crews are working around the clock to install a bypass pipeline to stop the sewage in Haverhill from flowing into the Merrimack River.

“People have been advised, when it comes to beaches at the end of the Merrimack River, not to go on the water,” Healey said. “The beaches are open, just not to go in the water… We’re gonna do everything we can, and have been doing everything we can, to get this fixed.”

Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett also spoke, saying she expects one temporary pipe to be fixed sometime in the next 24 hours.

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