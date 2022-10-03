CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from multiple police and fire departments located a body Monday afternoon during a search for a missing kayaker.

In a joint-statement from Chelmsford Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the search started after a report came in around 12:30 p.m. about a man in distress while boating on Freeman Lake. Officials said first responders arrived soon after and located a kayak, but not the boater.

An intensive search began soon afterwards, with the State Police Airwing and Underwater Recovery units called in, as well as the Lowell Fire Department’s dive team, boats from Chelmsford Fire and a sonar buoy from Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Law officials said a body of a man was found around 3:30 p.m., in nearly 13 feet of water. The body has not yet officially been identified, though the statement released mentioned it was “believed to be” the kayaker.

No additional information has been released yet.

