BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston officials removed more tents from a homeless encampment in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard on Monday.

City workers posted notices on the tents, saying people had to be out by 6 a.m. for cleanup. Boston Public Health Commission workers could later be seen dismantling the tents and collecting garbage.

Officials have said that people will be offered places at homeless shelters or referred to other services.

“They’ve been getting people into housing and detox, literally going tent by tent, asking them, will they go in, what do they need,” said Sue Sullivan, the director of Newmarket Business Association.

Some living in the tents who were wanted for criminal activity were picked up and taken to a court hearing at the nearby South Bay House of Correction.

Two weeks ago, Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency and said tents that have been set up in the area will be removed.

“Tents are not appropriate for housing, they lack clean water and adequate facilities,” Janey said at the time. “We cannot let our most vulnerable residents continue to suffer in these encampments.”

Some who live there say they are frustrated with this move.

“This is our life right now. Tonight it may be zero below,” said Emmanuel Moore. “What’s she gonna do?”

Others say this is the push they needed to make a change.

“It gave me more enthusiasm and a little more ump to get the hell out of here, you know what I mean, and do something with myself,” said Tina Lunn.

The order also says police will continue to enforce all laws related to drug trafficking, human trafficking, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

Protestors stood outside as the tents were dismantled.

“People deserve housing, healthcare, harm reduction and to not be criminalized for surviving poverty on the street,” said Cassie Hurd who works the Material Aid and Advocacy program.

The area, home to numerous methadone clinics and social services, has long been a haven for crime and illegal drug sales and use.

Tents leaning on a building that was in need of emergency construction were also removed last week.

“Hopefully this is a positive thing,” said Bobby Moriarty who has been through the shelter program. “They can’t force people into shelters because a lot of people aren’t going to go, because they don’t allow paraphernalia and the use of drugs.”

One mother says when she heard what was happening, she came to pick up her son who is one of the hundreds there battling drug addiction. She said she wanted to make sure he had a place to go.

“He needs to get out of here. He needs to get help and he’s got a family, and we’re just waiting on him to get better,” she said.

