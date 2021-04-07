Officials renew call for tips in search for Brockton murder suspect after alleged accomplice arraigned

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are once again asking the public for help as they search for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who is wanted in connection with the 2020 murder of a Brockton man whose co-defendant was arraigned on Wednesday.

Takari Elliot, 20, was ordered held without bail in Brockton Superior Court after pleading not guilty to charges including murder in connection with the Oct. 13 shooting death of Manuel Duarte, 25, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Marvin Veiga, 32, was also indicted in connection with the shooting in March but has not been located.

Veiga is considered to be armed and dangerous, has a history of violent crimes, and has tattoos about his face and neck.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-894-2600 or Brockton Police 508-941-0200.

