HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are warning of unusually high numbers of disease-carrying ticks, especially ones that carry Lyme disease.

Goudarz Molaei, director of the state Agricultural Experiment Station tick testing program, tells the Hartford Courant about 40 percent of the 2,600 ticks tested so far are carrying Lyme disease.

Molaei said Monday that is a 10 percent increase over results from the past five years.

A spokesman for the state Department of Public Health says June and July are peak months for Lyme disease, and about 2,022 cases were reported in Connecticut last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 300,000 people a year are infected with Lyme disease nationwide.

