Officials respond to fire at home on Washington St. in Easton

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials responded to a fire at a vacant home at 267 Washington Street in Easton around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Easton Fire was able to put out the flames by 10 a.m., and Route 138, which was closed to traffic during the fire, was reopened.

No injuries were reported.

The home had been vacant since May, and is now considered a total loss due to the fire damage.

Officials have not determine the cause of the fire.

Brockton Fire, Engine 5 is providing the @EastonFire with Mutual Aid this morning for their fire on Washington Street. A Brockton Contract Ambulance from @BrewsterEMS is on scene at the fire.. @MayorBillCarp @Bema pic.twitter.com/FNqhcsfxLf — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 17, 2018

