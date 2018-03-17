Officials respond to fire at home on Washington St. in Easton

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials responded to a fire at a vacant home at 267 Washington Street in Easton around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Easton Fire was able to put out the flames by 10 a.m., and Route 138, which was closed to traffic during the fire, was reopened.
No injuries were reported.
The home had been vacant since May, and is now considered a total loss due to the fire damage.
Officials have not determine the cause of the fire.
