Officials: RI town clerk took $69K in traffic fines for herself

A Rhode Island town worker is facing theft charges after allegedly diverting $69,000 in traffic fines to herself, officials said Tuesday.

After investigating unexplained shortages in Lincoln, Rhode Island town funds, police arrested Monique Clauson, 55, of Lincoln, officials said. Police said Clauson, who serves as town clerk and the municipal court clerk, had sole responsibility for collecting traffic court fines and diverted about $69,000 to herself between 2011 and 2020.

Clauson was charged with unlawful appropriation of more than $1,000. She was arraigned on Tuesday and released on personal recognizance.

