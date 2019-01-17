Officials: Several cars, including police cruiser, struck during chase in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several cars, including a police cruiser, were struck Thursday afternoon during a chase through Hingham, officials said.

Officers responding to a welfare check in the town after 3 p.m. encountered an individual who sped off, prompting a brief pursuit, according to Hingham police.

The chase came to end in the area of 311 Whiting St. when police said the suspect slammed into a utility pole, snapping it in half.

The suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

Crews are working to remove the wreckage. Traffic delays are expected in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Update-Call began as Medical Emergency/Welfare Check. There was a short pursuit. Other cars, including a police car, were struck during pursuit. No injuries to other drivers or Officers. Driver of fleeing car is under arrest and at hospital. Still under investigation. https://t.co/bl4sB4rKYy — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 17, 2019

