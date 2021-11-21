BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan International Airport officials are anticipating their busiest holiday travel season in nearly two years, with numbers expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels.

AAA has predicted more than 53 million people will travel for this week’s Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. That brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Although AAA travel officials anticipate most Americans will be traveling by car, they say air travel has almost completely recovered from its dramatic fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, air travel is up 80% over last year, travel officials said.

Logan Airport officials say they are anticipating between 800,000-900,000 passengers passing through the airport this week, including many families and people who haven’t traveled since before the pandemic.

Although there are four more days until Thanksgiving, an influx of passengers flooded into the airport early Sunday morning.

“Flights were a lot cheaper if you planned months and months and months ago because people were still scared to fly,” said traveler Dana Beers. “This ticket was probably $200 cheaper than it normally would be.”

“I think a big mentality with travel is that nothing is really wrong, but there is everything wrong still,” said traveler Will Best. “It seems like people are operating at the same pace but masked up and talking less.”

Travelers going to Logan should remember that masks are required while inside and to check on any and all travel restrictions that may be in place at their destination. Coronavirus testing is available at Logan Airport’s Terminals E Arrivals level and Terminal C Departure level.

Passengers up and traveling early @BostonLogan on this Sunday before Thanksgiving! Airport officials say they’re expecting this to be the busiest holiday travel season in nearly 2 years. @7News pic.twitter.com/vO85JIDEUi — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) November 21, 2021

