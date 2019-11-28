Officials, volunteers giving out Thanksgiving meals at homeless shelter in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people are giving back to their community by making sure those in need get a hot meal for Thanksgiving at a homeless shelter in Boston.

Pine Street Inn plans to serve turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 people on Thursday.

“It gives them something nice to have on Thanksgiving, or on any of the holidays, that it’s decorated and looks pretty. It makes it a special day for them,” one volunteer said.

Mayor Martin Walsh and Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara showed up with boxes of pies from Mike’s Pastry.

“Today’s been an amazing day, you know, going around to St. Francis House and now Pine Street Inn and Woods-Mullen in a little while,” Walsh said. “Today’s about gratitude.”

Walsh, Chara, Sen. Ed Markey, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, Pine Street Inn President Lyndia Downie, and others carved turkeys, which will be handed out.

“The homeless today, when everybody else is going home, being with friends, being with family, people really feel it,” Downie said, “and so, it’s a day that I think is really tough for the guests. It’s actually really tough for the staff because we know how hard it is for the guests.”

We are eagerly anticipating the start of our Thanksgiving feast. Thank you so much to all of our community members and supporters who are helping make today’s meal possible. pic.twitter.com/QMedEWR2Be — Pine Street Inn (@PineStreetInn) November 28, 2019

