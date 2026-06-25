BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are warning of an increased number of jellyfish seen at a Boston beach after several jellyfish-sting incidents were reported Wednesday.

The Boston Center for Youth & Families (BCYF) said they restricted water access to minors Wednesday at at the BCYF Curley Beach following the reports. The water was back open to everyone as normal Thursday. “Adult patrons who choose to enter the water today and the remainder of the summer should be aware of the increased jellyfish presence and exercise caution,” the BCYF said.

The BCYF said beyond the warnings, staff will be making periodic announcements to keep patrons informed, and lifeguards will be at the shore’s edge, where the jellyfish were spotted, providing warnings as well.

Despite the warnings, some swimmers said the marine animals’ presence won’t keep them out of the water.

“I did see one, yeah, while I was out there. It was a little one. I don’t really pay too much mind about the Jellyfish warning, it’s pretty easy to just avoid them,” said Andrew Lockard, a beachgoer.

In a statement, the agency wrote, “Jellyfish are a natural part of the marine environment, and their presence can vary with tides, currents, and weather conditions. While beach operations remain open at this time, we encourage all visitors to remain alert and follow instructions from lifeguards and staff. If you experience a jellyfish sting or require assistance, please notify a lifeguard or staff member immediately.”

Health experts say if you do get stung, avoid touching the area with bare hands and use tweezers to remove any tentacles. They say to then wash out the area with salt water or vinegar.







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