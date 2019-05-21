Oh baby! 14 nurses on same floor at Mass. General Hospital expecting babies

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of nurses at Lunder 10 oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital will soon become much larger.

Fourteen nurses on the same floor are pregnant, including one of whom is expecting twins, according to the hospital.

The hospital shared a photo of the nurses on Tuesday with a caption that read, “These nurse mamas sharing 15 new reasons to smile.”

Nearly two dozen nurses at the Maine Medical Center in Portland are also expecting babies.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)