WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff at the UMass Memorial Maternity Center in Worcester had quite a busy workday.

They helped deliver 25 babies in 24 hours, breaking a UMass OBGYN residency record.

“Congratulations to all the new parents!” UMass Memorial Health wrote on Twitter.

Oh Baby! 👶 It was a busy day in the Maternity Center. 25 babies in 24 hours! That’s a new @UMassOBGYNRes record! Congratulations to all the new parents! 📸 shoutout to Smita Carroll pic.twitter.com/oZTcM5ftT1 — UMass Memorial Health (@umassmemorial) April 30, 2021

