WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff at the UMass Memorial Maternity Center in Worcester had quite a busy workday.
They helped deliver 25 babies in 24 hours, breaking a UMass OBGYN residency record.
“Congratulations to all the new parents!” UMass Memorial Health wrote on Twitter.
