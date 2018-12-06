‘Oh deer!’ Buck causes ruckus after wandering into Norwood car dealership

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer caused a big commotion at a car dealership in Norwood.

Employees of Central Jeep, Chrysler of Norwood say the buck let itself into the equipment room through a loading door earlier this week.

The deer kicked around for about 15 minutes as employees tried to take a snapshot of the wild scene.

“People were trying to get a picture of it, and that was scaring it even more. Which drove it into the back, and we could hear it scraping around,” one employee said.

The workers said that the deer let itself out the same way it got in and took off before anyone could see where it was headed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)