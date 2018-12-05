Oil spill in Charles River prompts massive emergency response

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An oil spill in the Charles River in Waltham prompted a massive emergency response Wednesday night.

Crews responding to the area of River Street for a report of a strong smell of fuel on the river declared a hazmat situation behind Shaw’s Supermarket, according to state police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several fire trucks and emergency vehicles at the scene.

Booms have been set up in the river to collect and contain the spill.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Department of Environmental Protection have been notified.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)