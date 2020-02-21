Oil truck careens into NH home after colliding with another vehicle

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An oil truck slammed into the side of a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, after colliding with a sedan on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 20 Old Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. found a mangled blue sedan in the roadway and a Deep Discount Oil tanker lodged in the side of a nearby home, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A preliminary investigation indicates the sedan was heading north on South Mammoth Road and the truck was headed south when the collision occurred, police said.

The truck driver then lost control of the tanker and careened into the home, coming to a rest inside the home.

Both drivers, along with a passenger in the truck, were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a large hole in the side of the home and debris scattered in the street near the initial crash scene.

There was no one home at the time of the crash. The homeowner has since been notified.

Manchester police and New Hampshire State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Accident – OilTruck vs Car- Oil truck hit a house on Old Orchard Way – MPD on scene. No word on injuries or cause. pic.twitter.com/WtaxNry1Za — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) February 21, 2020

