BOSTON (WHDH) - A historic renovation is underway at Boston’s Old North Church as crews embark on the delicate process of replacing tomb doors in the church’s crypt.

For the workers involved in this renovation, the process offers a chance to see inside the centuries-old tombs.

“It’s sort of a piece of Boston history that we’re getting to sort of have a glimpse of today,” archeologist Jane Rousseau said during a recent visit to the church.

Rousseau is working on the renovation project, which is part of larger restoration and renovation work at the Old North Church. She said the oldest of the tombs was built in 1732.

“As expected, we’re finding a lot of burials in the tombs,” she said.

Among those buried are some of the earliest parishioners of the Old North Church and the North End, according to Rousseau.

Rousseau said the tomb doors “have been in disrepair for many years.” She described renovation work as “a long time coming.”

“It’s very good to see that the work is being done,” Rousseau said.

Rousseau said the work is a lot to take in, both in the details that need to be cataloged and the emotional weight of doing work at such a historic site.

“I feel lucky to be here,” she said. “This is a fascinating project. It’s a wonderful site. And this is a really important part of our city.”

No burial sites will be disturbed during renovation work. Rather, the renovations are intended to make sure everything remains for future generations.

Once the work is done, the team will provide the church with a full survey of what they discovered in the tombs through a visual survey of the space.

