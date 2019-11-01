(WHDH) — More than half of all Olympia Sports stores are hearing the final buzzer.

The sports footwear and apparel chain founded in Maine announced Thursday that they are closing 76 stores across the country.

Fifty of those stores are based in New England, while 22 of them are in Massachusetts.

Stores in Massachusetts that are closing include:

Auburn Mall 385 Southbridge St Auburn 01501 Prudential Center 800 Boylston St Boston 02199 Westgate Mall 200 Westgate Drive Brockton 02301 Burlington Mall 75 Middlesex Tpke Burlington 01803 Eastgate Plaza 288 Chelmsford St Chelmsford 01824 Berdon Plaza 25 Berdon Way Fairhaven 02719 Franklin Village Shopping Center 85 Franklin Village Dr Franklin 02038 Timpany Plaza 356 Timpany Blvd. Gardner 01440 Gloucester Crossing 331 Gloucester Crossing Rd Gloucester 01930 Harwich Commons Shop. Plaza 1475 Orleans Rd Harwich 02645 The Mall At Whitney Field 100 Commercial Rd. Leominster 01453 Sunrise Plaza 1201 Bridge St Lowell 01850-1293 Solomon Pond Mall 601 Donald Lynch Blvd Marlborough 01752 Market Basket Plaza 25 Storey Ave Newburyport 01950 North Andover Mall 350 Winthrop Ave North Andover 1845 Emerald Square Mall 224 Emerald Square North Attleboro 02760 Skaket Corner Shopping Center 9 West Rd Orleans 02653 North River Plaza 125 Church St Pembroke 02359 Rowley Marketplace 225 Newburyport Tpke Rowley 01969-2011 Eastfield Mall 1655 Boston Rd Springfield 01129 Silver City Galleria 2 Galleria Mall Dr Taunton 02780 Gibbs Crossing 350 Palmer Rd Ware 01082

Stores in New Hampshire that are closing include:

Epping Crossing 31 Fresh River Rd Epping 03042 Stop ‘n Shop Plaza 137 Portsmouth Ave Exeter 03833 Wal-mart Plaza 1458 Lakeshore Rd Gilford 03249 Meredith Shopping Center 38 NH Rte 25 Meredith 03253 Fox Run Mall 50 Fox Run Rd Newington 03801 Plaistow Shopping Center 34 Plaistow Road Plaistow 03865 Cheshire Marketplace 497 Rte 202 Rindge 03461

Stores in Connecticut that are closing include:

Branhaven Plaza 1060 West Main St Branford 06405 Bristol Commons Mall 123 Farmington Ave Bristol 06010 Danbury Fair Mall 7 Backus Ave Danbury 06816 Killingly Commons 2129 Killingly Commons Drive Killingly 06241 Fairfield Plaza 116 Danbury Road New Milford 06776 Sand Hill Plaza 228 South Main St Newtown 06470 Compo Shopping Center 403 Post Road East Westport 06881 Eastbrook Mall 95 Storrs Rd Willimantic 06226

Stores that are closing in Rhode Island include:

Westerly Crossings 143 Franklin Street Westerly 02891 Walnut Hill Plaza 1500 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket 02895

Stores that are closing in Maine include:

Bangor Mall 663 Stillwater Ave Bangor 04401 Reny’s Plaza 1 Belmont Ave Belfast 04915 Biddeford Crossing 118 Shops Way Biddeford 04005 Hannaford Plaza 121 Hannaford Dr Farmington 04938 Freeport Square 140 Main St Freeport 04032 The Center For Shopping Plaza 1364 Main St Sanford 04073 South Paris 243 Main St South Paris 04281 Wells Retail Center 913 Post Rd Wells 04090

Stores that are closing in Vermont include:

Royal Square Mall 766 Putney Rd Brattleboro 05301 Green Mtn. Mall 2000 Memorial Dr Saint Johnsbury 05403 University Mall 155 Dorset St South Burlington 05819

The impacted stores began closing sales Friday.

Olympia Sports, which was recently acquired JackRabbit, will continue operating 75 stores.

