(WHDH) — More than half of all Olympia Sports stores are hearing the final buzzer.
The sports footwear and apparel chain founded in Maine announced Thursday that they are closing 76 stores across the country.
Fifty of those stores are based in New England, while 22 of them are in Massachusetts.
Stores in Massachusetts that are closing include:
|
Auburn Mall
|
385 Southbridge St
|
Auburn
|
01501
|
Prudential Center
|
800 Boylston St
|
Boston
|
02199
|
Westgate Mall
|
200 Westgate Drive
|
Brockton
|
02301
|
Burlington Mall
|
75 Middlesex Tpke
|
Burlington
|
01803
|
Eastgate Plaza
|
288 Chelmsford St
|
Chelmsford
|
01824
|
Berdon Plaza
|
25 Berdon Way
|
Fairhaven
|
02719
|
Franklin Village Shopping Center
|
85 Franklin Village Dr
|
Franklin
|
02038
|
Timpany Plaza
|
356 Timpany Blvd.
|
Gardner
|
01440
|
Gloucester Crossing
|
331 Gloucester Crossing Rd
|
Gloucester
|
01930
|
Harwich Commons Shop. Plaza
|
1475 Orleans Rd
|
Harwich
|
02645
|
The Mall At Whitney Field
|
100 Commercial Rd.
|
Leominster
|
01453
|
Sunrise Plaza
|
1201 Bridge St
|
Lowell
|
01850-1293
|
Solomon Pond Mall
|
601 Donald Lynch Blvd
|
Marlborough
|
01752
|
Market Basket Plaza
|
25 Storey Ave
|
Newburyport
|
01950
|
North Andover Mall
|
350 Winthrop Ave
|
North Andover
|
1845
|
Emerald Square Mall
|
224 Emerald Square
|
North Attleboro
|
02760
|
Skaket Corner Shopping Center
|
9 West Rd
|
Orleans
|
02653
|
North River Plaza
|
125 Church St
|
Pembroke
|
02359
|
Rowley Marketplace
|
225 Newburyport Tpke
|
Rowley
|
01969-2011
|
Eastfield Mall
|
1655 Boston Rd
|
Springfield
|
01129
|
Silver City Galleria
|
2 Galleria Mall Dr
|
Taunton
|
02780
|
Gibbs Crossing
|
350 Palmer Rd
|
Ware
|
01082
Stores in New Hampshire that are closing include:
|
Epping Crossing
|
31 Fresh River Rd
|
Epping
|
03042
|
Stop ‘n Shop Plaza
|
137 Portsmouth Ave
|
Exeter
|
03833
|
Wal-mart Plaza
|
1458 Lakeshore Rd
|
Gilford
|
03249
|
Meredith Shopping Center
|
38 NH Rte 25
|
Meredith
|
03253
|
Fox Run Mall
|
50 Fox Run Rd
|
Newington
|
03801
|
Plaistow Shopping Center
|
34 Plaistow Road
|
Plaistow
|
03865
|
Cheshire Marketplace
|
497 Rte 202
|
Rindge
|
03461
Stores in Connecticut that are closing include:
|
Branhaven Plaza
|
1060 West Main St
|
Branford
|
06405
|
Bristol Commons Mall
|
123 Farmington Ave
|
Bristol
|
06010
|
Danbury Fair Mall
|
7 Backus Ave
|
Danbury
|
06816
|
Killingly Commons
|
2129 Killingly Commons Drive
|
Killingly
|
06241
|
Fairfield Plaza
|
116 Danbury Road
|
New Milford
|
06776
|
Sand Hill Plaza
|
228 South Main St
|
Newtown
|
06470
|
Compo Shopping Center
|
403 Post Road East
|
Westport
|
06881
|
Eastbrook Mall
|
95 Storrs Rd
|
Willimantic
|
06226
Stores that are closing in Rhode Island include:
|
Westerly Crossings
|
143 Franklin Street
|
Westerly
|
02891
|
Walnut Hill Plaza
|
1500 Diamond Hill Rd
|
Woonsocket
|
02895
Stores that are closing in Maine include:
|
Bangor Mall
|
663 Stillwater Ave
|
Bangor
|
04401
|
Reny’s Plaza
|
1 Belmont Ave
|
Belfast
|
04915
|
Biddeford Crossing
|
118 Shops Way
|
Biddeford
|
04005
|
Hannaford Plaza
|
121 Hannaford Dr
|
Farmington
|
04938
|
Freeport Square
|
140 Main St
|
Freeport
|
04032
|
The Center For Shopping Plaza
|
1364 Main St
|
Sanford
|
04073
|
South Paris
|
243 Main St
|
South Paris
|
04281
|
Wells Retail Center
|
913 Post Rd
|
Wells
|
04090
Stores that are closing in Vermont include:
|
Royal Square Mall
|
766 Putney Rd
|
Brattleboro
|
05301
|
Green Mtn. Mall
|
2000 Memorial Dr
|
Saint Johnsbury
|
05403
|
University Mall
|
155 Dorset St
|
South Burlington
|
05819
The impacted stores began closing sales Friday.
Olympia Sports, which was recently acquired JackRabbit, will continue operating 75 stores.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)