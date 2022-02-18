GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Millbury man got the surprise of a lifetime last week when he reeled in an otter while ice fishing on a lake in Grafton.

Keith Poisant told 7NEWS he initially believed the catch was a really big fish before he set eyes on what exactly he had reeled in.

“I’m just thinking this is the biggest state-record fish I can imagine,” Poisant said.

Video captured the animal on the other side of the line pulling the fisherman down toward the ice as it struggled to swim away. After several minutes, the line eventually snapped and the otter swam away.

Poisant, who has been fishing for more than 40 years, said he had never before seen anything like this.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience, I’m sure,” he said.

