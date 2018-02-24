One arrested after stabbing in Winchester Public Library

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) – One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Winchester Public Library.

The incident happened on Saturday morning.

Authorities said the suspect stabbed a man and a woman. Their current condition is unknown.

A witness told 7News that the woman was conscious and alert when first responders arrived on scene, and that she may have had injury to her shoulder. That information has not been confirmed at this time.

The suspect, a male between the age of 25-30, is now in custody.

There is no information on a motive.

No other information was immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.

State troopers from the middlesex county DA's office are on the scene in Winchester #7News pic.twitter.com/4jEkjxh4Xe — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 24, 2018

BREAKING: Double stabbing at Winchester public library. Police say a man and woman were stabbed. A man is under arrest. Motive unknown. @7News pic.twitter.com/IfXVcVPCDJ — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) February 24, 2018

